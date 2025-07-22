Dana White Announces Headlining Bouts For UFC 320 And UFC 321

A rematch between light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira headlines the action in T-Mobile Arena as Ankalaev tries to defend the title for the first time while Pereira goes for 2-time champion status. The duo first locked horns in March where Ankalaev ended Pereira’s dominant reign via unanimous decision at UFC 313. After an unforgettable 2024, “Poatan” will try to accomplish what nobody has since 2018: beating the 33-year-old Ankalaev.

Bantamweight gold goes up for grabs in UFC 320’s co-main event as Merab Dvalishvili returns for the third time in 2025 to defend his title against Cory Sandhagen. Dvalishvili is the clubhouse leader for Fighter of the Year after thwarting Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 and Sean O’Malley at UFC 316. His submission win over O’Malley (his first submission win since February 2017) earned top marks in UFC.com’s half-year awards, and he’ll try to top that against Sandhagen. The Colorado-based Sandhagen has floated around the title picture for the better part of the last five years and is coming off a bounce-back win over Deiveson Figueiredo. Previous to his win over the former flyweight champion, Sandhagen had a 3-fight winning streak snapped against Nurmagomedov. The title fight will be Sandhagen’s second, his first coming against Petr Yan for interim gold at UFC 267.

Ahead of both title fights, a critical light heavyweight matchup goes down between former champion Jiří Procházka and former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. in both fighters’ second bouts of 2025. Procházka was last seen at UFC 311 where he knocked out Jamahal Hill in the third round of their thrilling fight. The 32-year-old boasts 27 knockouts to his record and has scored finishes in all five of his fights against opponents not named Pereira. Rountree Jr. last made the walk for a main event against Hill in Baku and secured a unanimous decision win. With nine of his 14 wins coming via knockout, that fight will surely bring the fireworks while also playing a major factor in the title picture at 205-pounds.

White then moved on to UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi where newly minted undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall makes his next defense of his title against France’s Ciryl Gane. Aspinall, no longer waiting for the now-retired Jon Jones, hopes to kickstart an active and exciting reign as heavyweight champion. The 32-year-old was last seen at UFC 304 in Manchester where he knocked out Curtis Blaydes in a minute. In Gane, he’ll face a fellow hyperathletic heavyweight and a former interim champion in his own right. The 35-year-old Gane is coming off back-to-back wins over Serghei Spivac and, most recently, a split decision win over Alexander Volkov. Although that win over Volkov at UFC 310 left some wanting, “Bon Gamin” presents a fascinating challenge to Aspinall.

