Dana White Announces Four Upcoming Fights

UFC CEO Dana White Announced Four Important Fights Taking Place Across Four Different Events, Including UFC 300
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Jan. 12, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has been dropping fight announcements like crazy to start of 2024 and on Friday night he added four more to the list of exciting matchups on the horizon.

First, he announced that heavyweight fight between Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura has moved from UFC 298 in February to a main event spotlight at the UFC APEX on for the UFC Fight Night on March 16.

Then the UFC boss revealed that former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face No. 9 ranked flyweight Amanda Ribas on the UFC Fight Night event taking place on March 23 at the UFC APEX.

Namajunas most recently fought flyweight contender Manon Fiorot, losing by decision. She’ll look to jump into the flyweight top ten – a spot well earned by Ribas who is fresh off a brilliant spinning wheel kick knockout of Luana Pinheiro.

It has been previously announced that the UFC is returning to Atlantic City on March 30 and now A.C. has its main event.

It will be No. 7 ranked welterweight Sean Brady riding the momentum of his dominant win over Kelvin Gastelum, versus all-action finisher and No. 9 ranked Vicente Luque. Its an important fight for the landscape of contenders at welterweight.

Finally, White dropped another fantastic fight to go along with the already star-studded matchups on UFC 300.

RELATED: All Information That's Out So Far On UFC 300

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who recently made a successful bantamweight debut by beating contender Rob Font at the end of 2023, will face former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. This was exactly the callout that Garbrandt made after his knockout victory at UFC 296 and its surely a fight that fans can’t wait to see.

 

Stay tuned into UFC.com for any updates and additions to future fight cards.

UFC 300
