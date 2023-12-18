Dana White Announces Fights For UFC 299 In Miami

Announcements
UFC CEO Dana White spoke to the media after UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington reflecting on 2023 but also revealed a handful of major fights to UFC 299 in Miami.
Perhaps the most eye-opening matchup is Kevin Holland fighting UFC newcomer Michael “Venom” Page, who built a reputation as one of the most electric strikers in mixed martial arts over the last handful of years. The 36-year-old Page likely hopes to climb the rankings quickly in the ultra-competitive welterweight division. The March bout would be Holland’s first since losing a split decision to Australian up-and-comer Jack Della Maddalena.
Speaking of the Aussie, White announced his next fight will come against former title challenger Gilbert Burns. Della Maddalena is on a 16-fight winning streak and is a perfect 5-0 in the Octagon since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. The 37-year-old Burns is his biggest test by far. Burns started 2023 strong with wins over Neil Magny and Jorge Masvidal but faltered when he lost an injury-plagued decision to Belal Muhammad in May. He is certainly hoping to bounce back into title contention as the 170-pounders all hope for a chance to fight Leon Edwards.
The last of the welterweight trio of fights announced was Ian Machado Garry versus Geoff Neal. Machado Garry was slated to fight at UFC 296 before he pulled out of his bout with Vicente Luque due to illness. “The Future” was booked to fight Neal at UFC 292 before Neal pulled out of the matchup. Since then, Machado Garry scored a dominant win over Magny while Neal lost a hard-fought matchup against Shavkat Rakhmonov.
Finally, White announced a high-caliber, all-action bantamweight matchup between former champion Petr Yan and budding Chinese superstar Song Yadong. Yan has fallen on hard times since winning the belt and has lost four of his last five, but he remains one of the most highly respected fighters in the division. A win over Song would do great things for the 30-year-old’s hopes to regain his title. For Song, the 26-year-old won five of his last six, including impressive main-event victories over Ricky Simon and Chris Guttierez.
UFC 299 is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Miami, Florida.
