Dana White Announces Fights For UFC 299 In Miami

The last of the welterweight trio of fights announced was Ian Machado Garry versus Geoff Neal. Machado Garry was slated to fight at UFC 296 before he pulled out of his bout with Vicente Luque due to illness. “The Future” was booked to fight Neal at UFC 292 before Neal pulled out of the matchup. Since then, Machado Garry scored a dominant win over Magny while Neal lost a hard-fought matchup against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

View The Entire UFC 299 Miami Card

Finally, White announced a high-caliber, all-action bantamweight matchup between former champion Petr Yan and budding Chinese superstar Song Yadong. Yan has fallen on hard times since winning the belt and has lost four of his last five, but he remains one of the most highly respected fighters in the division. A win over Song would do great things for the 30-year-old’s hopes to regain his title. For Song, the 26-year-old won five of his last six, including impressive main-event victories over Ricky Simon and Chris Guttierez.

UFC 299 is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Miami, Florida.