Dana White Announces Fights In Nashville, Singapore And Paris

“This is as high-level a fight as you can get,” White said. “It’s what I love about making fights like this. You have two of the very best in the world facing off in the prime of their careers.”

Next on the docket was an August 26 fight night in Singapore. The last time the Octagon touched down in Singapore was for the epic UFC 275, which featured 2022’s Fight of the Year between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka.

The Singapore faithful is blessed with this year’s main event as former featherweight champion and future UFC Hall of Fame member Max Holloway takes on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Holloway most recently defended his top spot in the division against Arnold Allen in Kansas City, Missouri while Jung hopes to bounce back after losing to Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight title fight in April 2022.

“These are two of the best in the world who are trying to get themselves back into title contention,” White said.

Additionally, the Road to UFC semifinals will take place on Sunday, August 27.

Finally, White announced UFC’s return to Paris after its epic debut in 2022 with UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa. Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane returns hoping to bounce back from his loss to Jon Jones and give the Parisian crowd something to cheer about as he faces the surging grappling ace Serghei Spivac.

“The fans, the atmosphere were incredible last time,” White said. “Imagine what it’s going to be like with these two heavyweight monsters squaring off in the main event.”

That card is schedule for September 2.

For any and all updates to the fight cards as well as additional news and announcements, stay tuned to UFC.com.

