Dana White Announces Every Main Event Until The White House Card

After unveiling the much-anticipated fights for UFC’s trip to the White House, UFC CEO Dana White revealed the promotion’s schedule leading into that summertime event, including the main card for UFC 328 as well as several main events before and after the company’s return to New Jersey.
April 25 - Las Vegas
Aljamain Sterling vs Youssef Zalal
In a fight many will peg as a featherweight title eliminator, the collision between Aljamain Sterling and Youssef Zalal is set to headline the April 25 edition of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Former bantamweight champion Sterling has dispatched established veterans like Calvin Kattar and Brian Ortega since moving up to the 145-lb ranks and will look to make his case for a title shot with another decisive win at Meta APEX. In his second stint in the UFC, Zalal has put together a sparkling five-fight win streak, turning back the likes of Kattar, Josh Emmett and Billy Quarantillo as he looks to bolster his already-impressive résumé with a win over the former champ.
May 2 - Perth
Beneil Dariush vs Quillan Salkilld
Before Jack Della Maddalena defends home turf against Carlos Prates, one of the rising stars from 2025 looks for his second win of the year when Quillan Salkilld takes on veteran finisher Beneil Dariush in the co-main event at UFC’s return to Perth. Salkilld made his first appearance of 2026 when he submitted Jamie Mullarkey in the first round at UFC 325. Dariush, whose best work came from 2018-2022 when he amassed a 8-fight winning streak, is hoping to bounce back from a knockout loss to Benoî Saint Denis at UFC 322. The 36-year-old is by far Salkilld’s stiffest test yet, and both men have plenty to fight for when the Octagon touches down in Western Australia.
UFC 328 - Newark
Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland
A matchup fans have been clamoring for since the moment he won the belt pits current middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev vs former champion Sean Strickland in UFC 328’s main event. A picture of total dominance since entering the promotion in 2020, the undefeated Chimaev will look to make Strickland his fourth win over a champion or former champion after defeating Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis in succession. Strickland arrives in Newark hot off a dominant victory over rising star Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston, where he looked even better than the Strickland who beat Israel Adesanya for the title back in 2023.
Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta
An explosive heavyweight match that could go a long way in determining a future title challenger sees perennial top-ranked veteran Alexander Volkov vs streaking rising star Waldo Cortes-Acosta. A winner of five of his last six bouts, “Drago” Volkov is chasing a rematch with champion Tom Aspinall, and a win in Newark would certainly move him closer. He’ll have to turn back a freight train in Cortes-Acosta, who logged an incredible five fights in 2025 alone, and was last seen getting the TKO over Derrick Lewis last January. A winner of eight of his last nine, he’s clearly a man on a mission.
Jan Blachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov 2
Legendary Polish Power will go toe-to-toe with Hitman for a second time as the two light heavyweights look for a conclusive outcome to their majority draw at UFC 323 last year. Former champion Jan Blachowicz remains a testament to how fighters can thrive past the 40, while rising talent Guskov had rattled off four straight wins before drawing with Blachowicz.
King Green vs Jeremy Stephens
A true gem for the Old Heads in attendance, veterans King Green and Jeremy Stephens are set to throw hands in Newark. Green made his Strikeforce debut back in 2011, while ‘Lil Heathen’ stepped into his first UFC bout back in 2007. Both men are 39 years old and have more than 100 combined fights between them, and their like-minded, thrill-seeking styles will almost certainly keep them in Fight of the Night contention.
May 16 - Las Vegas
Arnold Allen vs Melquizael Costa
The Octagon returns to Vegas as featherweights meet in the main event. Veteran Arnold Allen looks to defend his spot in the division’s top 10 as he faces the surging Melquizael Costa in the latter’s first career main event. Allen is coming off a close decision loss to Jean Silva at UFC 324, his third loss in his last four fights. Costa, on the other hand, is arguably the hottest fighter on the roster. In 2025 alone, he picked up four wins, including two first-round finishes. He stretched his overall winning streak to six when he faced Dan Ige in Houston at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez and finished the fight with a spinning back kick in the first round.
May 30 – Macau
Song Yadong vs Deiveson Figueiredo
At the end of May, UFC makes its way to Macau for the fifth time in the promotion’s history when power punchers Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo lock horns in a bantamweight main event. Song was seen earlier this year when he took on former bantamweight champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley, falling via unanimous decision. Figueiredo, who faced now-champion Petr Yan in the last UFC event in Macau, also fought at UFC 324, falling to Umar Nurmagomedov on the scorecards. As the division shuffles in preparation for Yan’s first defense of his second reign, this fight figures to play a major factor in the title picture.
Zhang Mingyang vs Alonzo Menifield
Joining the card is Zhang Mingyang, who is hoping to recover from his first UFC defeat when he faces veteran Alonzo Menifield. Zhang, a veteran of Road to UFC, kicked off his Octagon tenure with three first-round finishes and as many Performance Bonuses. He found himself across from Johnny Walker in his first main event but suffered his first defeat in more than six years against the Brazilian. Menifield, a graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series, enters his seventh year on the roster, hoping to bounce back from a knockout loss to Volkan Oezdemir in Qatar. The 38-year-old Menifield had won his two fights previous to that and is looking to regain his momentum against one of the more powerful fighters in the division.
Sergei Pavlovich vs Tallison Teixeira
With the heavyweight division wide-open at the moment, Sergei Pavlovich and Tallison Teixeira head to Macau hoping to get their own runs toward gold going. Pavlovich had a bounce-back year in 2025, recovering from back-to-back losses to score decision wins over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Teixeira also got back into the winning column when he notched a decision win over Tai Tuivasa in Sydney, recovering from his TKO loss to Derrick Lewis in July 2025. The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate, still just 26 years old, now gets another chance to launch himself into the thick of the division’s elite against Pavlovich.
June 6 - Las Vegas
Belal Muhammad vs Gabriel Bonfim
Before UFC makes its way to Washington D.C., welterweight contenders meet in the META APEX as former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad faces rising Brazilian Gabriel Bonfim in a main event bout. In 2025, Muhammad lost his title in a tight bout against Jack Della Maddalena and failed to get back into the winner’s circle as he lost to Ian Machado Garry in Qatar. With the increasingly crowded queue in the division, the 37-year-old will likely arrive to Vegas with a great sense of urgency. Bonfim, on the other hand, arguably had his best year of his career in 2025. He started with a submission win over Khaos Williams, earning a Performance Bonus, before racking up a decision win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. He parlayed those victories into a main event slot against the veteran Randy Brown and collected a stoppage win in the second round as well as another Performance Bonus.