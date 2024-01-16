Dana White Announces BMF Title Fight And More For UFC 300

Best Of
Announcements
Gaethje And Holloway Fight For BMF Title; Jim Miller To Fight Bobby Green
The UFC 300 announcements continued as UFC CEO Dana White dropped two more hotly anticipated bouts for the April 13 pay-per-view in Las Vegas.
BMF champion and former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje puts his BMF title on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway. The 5-round bout pits two of the most durable all-action fighters in company history against one another for what should be an instant classic lightweight contest. Holloway had another solid campaign in 2023, turning away Arnold Allen over the course of five rounds before knocking out The Korean Zombie in spectacular fashion in front of a raucous Singapore crowd. Gaethje, in a BMF title-winning performance, knocked out Dustin Poirier in their rematch at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City.
BREAKING NEWS:#UFC300 will have Jim Miller vs Bobby Green and Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway for the BMF Title at Lightweight pic.twitter.com/Cx1rbuWKfo— danawhite (@danawhite) January 17, 2024
Both Holloway and Gaethje are in the mix for title shots in their respective divisions, but agreeing to this fight falls right in line with the way they’ve handled themselves as fighters throughout their careers. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has made note of Gaethje as the fighter he hopes to face in his next title defense when he returns from injury, but he’ll also have his eye on the lightweight contests between Dustin Poirier and Benoît Saint Denis at UFC 299 as well as Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira, which happens alongside the Holloway-Gaethje matchup at UFC 300.
UFC’s all-time fights and wins leader Jim Miller will fight at UFC 300 against Bobby “King” Green. The two veterans have been booked a handful of times in the past, but this one is extra special.
Miller competed on UFC 100 and UFC 200, and he will make a historic walk in April after picking up another submission win over Gabriel Benitez at UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2.
Green has won two of his last three fights and is recently coming off a knockout loss to Jalin Turner. The fan-favorite Green hasn’t seen a scorecard since February 2022, while Miller has only gone to the scorecards once since October 2021.
Tags
Interviews
Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297
Countdown