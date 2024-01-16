Dana White Announces BMF Title Fight And More For UFC 300

Both Holloway and Gaethje are in the mix for title shots in their respective divisions, but agreeing to this fight falls right in line with the way they’ve handled themselves as fighters throughout their careers. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has made note of Gaethje as the fighter he hopes to face in his next title defense when he returns from injury, but he’ll also have his eye on the lightweight contests between Dustin Poirier and Benoît Saint Denis at UFC 299 as well as Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira, which happens alongside the Holloway-Gaethje matchup at UFC 300.

UFC’s all-time fights and wins leader Jim Miller will fight at UFC 300 against Bobby “King” Green. The two veterans have been booked a handful of times in the past, but this one is extra special.

Miller competed on UFC 100 and UFC 200, and he will make a historic walk in April after picking up another submission win over Gabriel Benitez at UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2.

Green has won two of his last three fights and is recently coming off a knockout loss to Jalin Turner. The fan-favorite Green hasn’t seen a scorecard since February 2022, while Miller has only gone to the scorecards once since October 2021.