Dan Ige | Relaxed And Ready

“I love this. Any opportunity, I approach it with gratitude. I have a lot of respect for this sport and this game, and the opponents that show up in front of me. I don’t underestimate anybody, so I always prepare and everything else is beyond my control. I just have to go out there, give my best and see what happens.”

Hailing from the northern part of Brazil, Costa steadily worked his way to the doorstep of the rankings last year by earning four wins, which pushed his overall winning streak to five. Although he’s yet to face a ranked opponent, his first-round knockout win over Morgan Charriere to close out 2025 was a definite statement victory and the kind of win that earns you a step up in competition like this one.

Ige is very complimentary of Costa’s talents and recent efforts, but the 34-year-old Hawaiian also acknowledged that there can be a downside to competing so frequently and repeatedly trying to strike while the iron is hot.

“He’s good and definitely deserving,” he said of Costa, who is making his fifth start in 12 months. “I know what that’s like: I think he’s on a 5-fight win streak and I’ve been there on a 6-fight win streak, fighting guy after guy. Once you get that momentum, they’ll keep pushing you, and you’ve gotta go. Sometimes you’ll get the fast line to the title — look at Diego Lopes; you’ve got to ride that momentum. On the other side of that, it takes a big toll on you — physically cutting weight that many times and mentally having to go again and again, and top your last performance, top your last performance.