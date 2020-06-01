Dan Ige Outworks The Competetion

A look at the 145-pound rankings and Dan Ige’s name might not be the first to come to mind when searching for the next title challenger. But that’s exactly what the 10th-ranked featherweight thinks could be on the line when he battles Calvin Kattar this week.

“I could go out and get a big win over Kattar and get a title shot because the guys in the Top 5 aren’t active,” Ige said. “I’m active and out there. This is my third fight this year; if I keep going out and winning then you can’t deny me. I don’t understand. Brian Ortega hasn’t fought in two years and he’s still ranked No. 3 in the world. The top guys aren’t active and they’re not fighting. But I’m just focusing on me and doing what I have to do to get a title shot.”

Ige has been doing just that for the last two years. Since losing his UFC debut in January of 2018, Ige has raddled off six consecutive wins – most recently an impressive victory over the perennially high-ranked lightweight Edson Barboza.