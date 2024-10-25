Dan Ige: More Than Four Hours This Time

Athletes
Four hours.
That’s all Dan Ige had before he stepped in the Octagon with Diego Lopes, the current No. 3 featherweight in the world.
“Just to go in there with no game plan really and just show up and be in the moment and have a lot of success. It proved to me what I can do, and just having that self-belief, I think it will only help me going forward.”
Although Ige left UFC 303 in June with a loss on his record, he demonstrated what it’s like to live life as a true mixed martial artist. Simply put, what Ige did last June will live in the minds of fans for generations to come.
In hindsight, it’s a career defining moment for Ige, and he learned a lot about his own capabilities.
“My biggest takeaway is I proved a lot to myself and what I’m capable of. Sometimes even with a training camp you could really build up your opponent and put your opponent on a pedestal. You’re training for one guy for eight weeks and, at the end of the day, you step in there and you fight. That’s kind of what that fight was.”
Reflecting on the journey, Ige says simply:
“Defeat is almost necessary sometimes to grow and go to the next level.”
This Saturday he takes on No. 12 Lerone Murphy, who is another rising contender. Murphy is undefeated at 14-0-1, with the draw coming against Zubaira Tukhugov in 2019 at his UFC debut. Since then, he’s won six straight and is coming off a huge win over Edson Barboza.
This time around, the circumstances aren’t as extreme as Ige heads into another fight, and he’s excited to get back on the winning side.
“I’m doing pretty good, just acclimating to Abu Dhabi,” Ige said. “I’m excited to compete; this will be my second time fighting here, so I’m looking to make up for that first one and go home a winner this time.”
It’s another tough challenge for Ige, who is 10-7 heading into UFC 308. When he assesses his opponent, he recognizes the talent of Murphy, but it’s something he looks forward to.
“He has a great career, undefeated, it’s nice to have new blood, a new face, a new rising contender; I just look forward to fighting and beating him.”
Ige has an extremely well-rounded skillset, along with a cerebral approach to the sport. His power is among the elite at 145 and is mostly difficult to solve. On the ground, he is versatile enough to hunt for submissions or look for control. On the other side, Murphy is an excellent kickboxer, has speed, and great footwork.
“I do believe I carry a big power differential, but he’s very fast,” Ige explained to UFC.com
“I don’t know, fighting is crazy, we just have to wait and see what happens. It’s going to be a great test for both of us; he has a lot to gain from this, so do I, and this is a big chance for me to climb up the ladder.”
There is plenty of admiration and respect for Murphy, but with a full training camp and a major opportunity being on the main card of a pay-per-view event, Ige is eager for the round one bell.
“I think he’s an amazing fighter and an amazing opponent and I can’t wait to go out there and test my skills and be the one to beat him.”
UFC 308 is shaping up to be one of the most electric cards of the year, and the battle between these ranked featherweights is poised to produce excitement.
