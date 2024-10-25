Dan Ige: More Than Four Hours This Time

“Just to go in there with no game plan really and just show up and be in the moment and have a lot of success. It proved to me what I can do, and just having that self-belief, I think it will only help me going forward.”

Although Ige left UFC 303 in June with a loss on his record, he demonstrated what it’s like to live life as a true mixed martial artist. Simply put, what Ige did last June will live in the minds of fans for generations to come.