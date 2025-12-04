Dan Ige | Living In The Moment

“I’ve learned to enjoy the process,” Ige said. “I think, just as a human being, you go through so many ups and downs, especially in fighting. My entire family’s lives, my life, everyone’s life revolves around my schedule and fighting. It’s hard to just get up and go places. It’s important to really just pull back, take pride and enjoy the actual moments and the process. I’ve just been having a lot of gratitude in that because I don’t know how long I get to do this.

“I get to go out there and give my best effort and be a good role model for my family. When my kids grow up and are a little older, they’ll understand I was truly dedicated and disciplined to the sport and myself. I just want to be that role model for them. It starts with me wanting to do my best. Every time I get an opportunity to do this, why waste it?”

That mindset has carried over into fight week. Despite being just days away from facing a streaking prospect in Woodson, Ige is making sure to soak in everything being a UFC fighter has to offer like signing posters, doing interviews, taking photos and everything in between.

The unfortunate part of combat sports, which Ige shared with UFC.com on Tuesday, is that fighters don’t often realize how long they’ll be able to compete at this level. So, while Ige is still moving strong in his career, he’s finding value in taking it all one step at a time.