Dan Ige Is Looking To Add Another Name To His Resume

With so many records already on his resume, it’s hard to dispute. When looking at all-time UFC featherweight stats Dan Ige ranks 6th in total fights, 6th in total wins at 11, 5th in finishes, 5th inKO/TKO wins, 8th in total fight time, 6th in knockdowns landed and 10th in significant strikes landed. Simply put, Ige is fun to watch.​

At a glance, a 3-3 record over his last six fights is just .500, but the level of competition must be noted. He lost to Bryce Mitchell, Diego Lopes – who just competed for the featherweight belt earlier this year - and Lerone Murphy, who is currently undefeated at 16-0-1. Alternatively, when we look at those three wins, he has finished two of them via KO.

Ige understands this, and states, “I go out there and have been putting on entertaining fights, fighting the division’s best of the best.”

Ige flies under the radar, but the nickname “50k” rings true, and there is no one better fit for itthan the man who will become tied for 10th among featherweights for all-time bonuses with a bonus at UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3. Ige doesn’t feel the pressure, and exclaims that he is excited for this opportunity to welcome Patricio Pitbull to his second UFC fight.