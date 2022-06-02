Dan Ige Hit The Reset Button

Ige is going to make sure that changes on Saturday.

“What haven’t we seen? We haven’t seen him face adversity. I’m surprised because a lot of these guys go in to fight him and they aren’t even in shape. They come in and gas out. They frickin’ quit on the ground, they are flabby, they are out of shape, flat footed and that’s not me. I’m in the best shape of my life,” Ige said. “I got two frickin’ lunchboxes for hands and two mailboxes for feet and he’s going to run into something. I’m going to be the guy. My name is adversity and I’m going to show him adversity.”

It’s those moments where the fight is up for grabs that Ige believes he breaks fighters, and he wants to see how Evloev handles that situation.

“That’s the beauty of this sport,” Ige said. “It all comes down to one night and I can’t wait to go out there and show that I am one of the best fighters in the world.

“I’m not putting this pressure on myself to go in there and get a big knockout or get a sweet victory or anything. What I’m looking for is to go out there and be free, because when I’m free, I’m at my best. If I can go out there and have fun, be present, be in the moment, let loose, take risks, and have fun with it, I can’t be beat.”