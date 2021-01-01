Dan Ige Embraces The Grind

That was the last time Ige stepped into the Octagon for a variety of reasons both in and out of his control, but the Hawaiian makes his return to action on March 13 when he takes on surging Canadian Gavin Tucker at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad.

The time off carried several benefits for Ige, including taking care of his wife, Savannah, who is due with their first child incredibly soon. Moreover, the extended time between fights allowed him the space to spend his energy dedicated to improving himself as a fighter, something he couldn’t do despite going on a meaningful and active streak.

MORE UFC VEGAS 21: Fighters On The Rise | Fight By Fight Preview | For Charles Jourdain, It's Never Over | Significant Stats | Misha Cirkunov Plans To Make Up For Lost Time | Ryan Spann Must Win The Battle Of Wills | Davey Grant Is Prepared For Any Obstacle

“You’re really not getting better because you’re constantly in camp, in camp, in camp,” Ige said. “I feel like you get tougher in camp, and you get conditioned and hardened, but you really don’t have that time to sit back and build your skill, so it was nice to have that little break to actually do that. I’ve built my body up. I’ve built my physical and my mental strength up, so I’m ready to go on another run.”

An additional driving force in this camp is that impending birth of his son. Although Ige isn’t the type of guy who needs external motivation, he does feel that extra bit of incentive to work and improve in order to provide for his growing family.