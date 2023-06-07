Dan Ige Is Determined To Rebuild His Name

The all-action featherweight had been waiting for that victorious feeling for 22 months. He had been thinking about everything he sacrifices and dedicates to being one of the best 145-pound fighters on the planet.

And to get a win like that, at that point in his career, was like a pressure had lifted off his shoulders.

“To not win for 22 months really sucked,” Ige told UFC.com. “To get one over Damon Jackson felt really great and to get a knockout and performance bonus on top of that just made it even better.”

That emphatic win put Ige back in the win column and set him up for a showdown with Nate Landwehr, a rising featherweight who is a total showman both in the Octagon and on the microphone.