Dan Ige Determined To Reach The Top

“I think it’s just the experience overall. Getting more comfortable in there and knowing that I belong in there is more of a mental switch than anything,” Ige said. “My physical training has always been good. I’m always adding new things, adapting, getting better and getting stronger. But the mental game is the key. Just being confident walking in there on fight night, I’m not saying II don’t get nervous or I don’t get scared for fights. But my confidence and my preparations is what shows on fight night and that’s why I’m able to walk through my opponents.”

Ige will face his toughest opponent to date at UFC Greenville this Saturday. Kevin Aguilar has picked up two UFC victories since making an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series last July. Ige is intrigued by the match-up for multiple reasons and he expects the battle between them to be one that the fans will appreciate.

Aguilar Is Never Comfortable

“He goes forward, he hits hard and he doesn’t really get tired,” Ige said. “We’re going to have similar styles against each other so it’s going to be who falls first.”

The win would be Ige’s fourth in a row and put him closer than ever to reaching his goal to be ranked in the top 15 of the UFC’s featherweight division.

“I just want to get a win-streak going, three in a row right now and looking to make that four in a row,” Ige said. “That’s not common in the division. Four fights in a row would be great and I want to look to make an impact and make that top 15 by the end of 2019.”

UFC Greenville starts at 4pm/1pm ETPT on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7pm/4pm ETPT.

Make sure to tune in and find out if “Dynamite” Dan gets his hand raised for the fourth fight in a row.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews.