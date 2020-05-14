Dan Ige Carries The New Wave of Hawaiian Fighters

Training out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas – nicknamed the “9th Island” because of its dense Hawaiian population – Ige has shown evolution in his game as the tests have become more difficult, culminating in a strong win in a back-and-forth bout with Mirsad Bektic which earned Ige a spot in the rankings. His reward for that is now welcoming longtime lightweight contender Edson Barboza to the 145-pound ranks, something that is both a dangerous bout and also a chance for Ige to use a known name to boost his own.

On top of his rising career, Ige is already setting himself up to have a career after fighting as well. Ige is working under the Dominance MMA Management banner, helping the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. While Ige said the job is more like a “lifestyle,” he’s balanced both hats well enough, it seems. And he’s helping guide younger fighters, as well. Fellow Hawaiian prospect Punahele Soriano said Ige is the one who got him to the mainland and eventually to Xtreme Couture. Last year, Soriano earned his own contract on the Contender Series before making his long-awaited debut with a devastating knockout win.

For Ige, who recently changed his nickname from “Dynamite” to “50k,” he could be in prime position to make real noise in the talent-saturated featherweight division. At 28 years old, he, Soriano and Holloway will likely share the torch-carrying duties for the next generation of Hawaiian fighters to come.

For more information and updates, sign up for the UFC Newsletter here.