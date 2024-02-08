Dan Ige And The Bamboo Tree Philosophy

Fight Coverage
It’s been over six years since Dan Ige made his UFC debut, and while it certainly hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, the Hawaiian featherweight knows that his meticulous dedication to his craft is going to pay off.
Ige has been a fixture in the 145-pound rankings for years and he’s battled toe-to-toe with some of the top fighters the division has had to offer. Those experiences have helped him build his character inside and outside of the Octagon.
Entering 2024, coming off defeats in five of his last eight bouts, Ige isn’t feeling pressure to right the ship. He is confident that he’s done everything right to get to the top; it just hasn’t been his time yet.
And that’s why Ige believes his career personifies that of a bamboo tree.
“I always think of the bamboo tree philosophy,” Ige told UFC.com. “You got to water the bamboo seed every single day for five years; if you don’t water it, it dies. I’ve always watered my seed, but after five years that thing will sprout. That’s where I feel like I’m at now.”
Ige’s introspective way of looking at his career has been shaped by the peaks and valleys that come with fighting at the highest level. He’s stepped into the Octagon with some of the top contenders at featherweight and some of the rising prospects others might have avoided.
Fighting the best to be the best has been Ige’s mission from the beginning. That’s how he’s watered that bamboo tree. He’s stayed the course with the belief that he’s done everything right to break through.
“You learn a lot by winning. You learn a lot by losing,” Ige said. “I think competing against the best of the best is the ultimate test of a man. It’s not only the fight, but also every single training camp preparing to fight one of the most dangerous guys in the world.”
Ige’s instincts have never let him down, which is a great indication of what’s next for the 32-year-old all-action featherweight.
On Saturday February 10, he’ll face fellow veteran Andre Fili in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer. The original matchup for this fight was Lerone Murphy, but that fight was scrapped after Murphy suffered an injury in the lead-up. In stepped Fili, setting up a matchup that Ige couldn’t help but feel torn about.
“The first thing that came to mind was honestly a little bit of resentment because I really like Fili,” Ige said. “But, at the end of the day, they are going to lock that cage and we’re going to fight. It kind of feels like fighting your friend at school.”
“Style-wise I think he’s one of the best. He’s obviously been in the UFC for ten years and, as a fight fan, I’m a fan. I enjoy watching his fights. I was very happy for him when he won in December. I think I tweeted I was happy for him because I know the emotions. I know the rollercoaster of going through winning and losing and climbing and falling.”
Fighting Fili wasn’t in the plans and it’s not what he wanted, but Ige’s thinking goes back to that bamboo tree.
He’s been watering the tree all of training camp, mentally and physically preparing himself for battle, and competing with Fili is the opportunity for all that dedication and work to come to fruition.
Dan Ige | Greatest Hits
Ige had a phenomenal run that put him into the featherweight rankings and ever since he’s been waiting for his moment to become a title contender. Understanding that Fili is part of that journey that started all the way back when he fought on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017 gives him the motivation to leave it all in the Octagon come February 10.
“Literally six years in the UFC. It all started as a dream, and it was just a seed that I watered every single day and here I am,” Ige said. “I’m still here and still doing big things and getting better every single day. I always believe there is something bigger and better in store. I just try to chip away at the goal.
“This is just a chapter in my book, and who knows what the future holds.”
