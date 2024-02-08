Dan Ige And The Bamboo Tree Philosophy

Entering 2024, coming off defeats in five of his last eight bouts, Ige isn’t feeling pressure to right the ship. He is confident that he’s done everything right to get to the top; it just hasn’t been his time yet.

And that’s why Ige believes his career personifies that of a bamboo tree.

“I always think of the bamboo tree philosophy,” Ige told UFC.com. “You got to water the bamboo seed every single day for five years; if you don’t water it, it dies. I’ve always watered my seed, but after five years that thing will sprout. That’s where I feel like I’m at now.”

Ige’s introspective way of looking at his career has been shaped by the peaks and valleys that come with fighting at the highest level. He’s stepped into the Octagon with some of the top contenders at featherweight and some of the rising prospects others might have avoided.