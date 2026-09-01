Dan Ige | A Change Can Do You Good

At times, when a fighter moves down a division — especially when it’s a veteran — the belief is that it’s a reactive move made as a counter to recent struggles as few competitors move down while in the midst of a winning streak. And while Ige’s shift does come after a pair of setbacks, it was the time on the sidelines following his February fight with Melquizael Costa that gave him the opportunity to explore the idea fully and determine whether it was a viable option.

“Honestly, it just started from a thought,” he said. “At a point in my career, I said I would never go to down to bantamweight. I remember a long time ago, Khabib (Nurmagomedov) said, ‘Brother, you gotta go bantamweight’ and I was like, ‘Why would I go to bantamweight? I’ll be at lightweight before you see me at bantamweight,’ and here we are… I never felt undersized at featherweight. I felt good. I felt strong. But, the frame difference was always the biggest problem I had to deal with, and I usually do well with guys with big frames.”

Over the course of his nine-plus year run in the 145-pound ranks, Ige held his own with physically imposing featherweights like Diego Lopes, Josh Emmett, and Edson Barboza and scored his last win over the towering Sean Woodson.