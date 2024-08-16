Dan Hooker: 'You Can't Teach Ticker'

“You can't teach ticker,” Hooker said. “I think that's something you either got or you don't got. And yeah, that is a big part of it. When it all fades away, no one cares that you fought the number this and the number that; they remember how you made them feel in that moment. And it's also the way that I approach the sport, as well. I use martial arts as a tool to test my character and there's very few people that have had the opportunity to test their character to the extent which I've been able to test mine. A lot of people, they walk around thinking they're a tough guy and they have an idea of who they are as a person. I have, through martial arts, tested my character within an absolute inch of my life. So I know when I say, I am this, I'm that, I will go to this extent, now no one will argue with me. They believe me because I've been doing it so long that it's a fact. I have an insurmountable amount of evidence to back up my statement.”

Truer words have never been spoken, but once you test your character and prove yourself to yourself, what’s next? What’s the motivation to keep putting yourself through hell in the gym and then do it again at an even hotter level in the Octagon?

UFC 305: Preview Every Fight | Fighters On The Rise | The Best Of Tai Tuivasa

“I just know within myself that when I'm performing, when I'm competing at the extent of my abilities, that I can beat any man in the world,” said Hooker. “I know that for a fact within myself that on any given night, if I get the opportunity under those lights that I can have that belt and I can raise it for one time, regardless of what anyone else says. I don't listen to other people and other people's opinions. I truly know I've been in there with the best guys in the world. I've been in there with the champ, I know where I went wrong, and I know where I can correct those things.”

