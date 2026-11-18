Heading into his main event assignment in Paris, Dan Hooker talked about the way people take a little more umbrage with you when you’re coming off a couple of losses and how much he was looking forward to getting back into the win column so he could lay all that nonsense to rest.
After a punishing camp where he put in the hard yards preparing for a five-round war with promotional newcomer Salahdine Parnasse, a kick to the body landed well enough that his poker face couldn’t shield the anguish, and the subsequent onslaught ended the contest before he ever got a chance to really get started.
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“Every time you lose, it doubles again,” Hooker said ahead of his fight against Brian Ortega in Doha, Qatar. “I thought people were mad flagrant on two losses —f*** me days! I never had three! Every man and his dog is trying to tell me what to do.”
While no one likes losing, there may not be anyone more well-equipped to navigate these waters in good spirits than Hooker, the beloved battler whose reputation has always been built more on the action he consistently brings to the Octagon than the wins and losses on his resume.
“What’s the saying? ‘A bad fishing is better than a good day at work,’” he said with a laugh. “I love the sport. I love being a UFC fighter. I love every part of it. Going out there for Parnasse, I loved the fight week in Paris, and I’m good at it —handling those kinds of moments. I still enjoyed the walkout. I love all of it and it ain’t time for it to come to an end, mate. People think this is as bad as it can get,” he added, smirking, “On a scale of things, we’re alright. What’s that meme where the dog’s sitting there and the whole room is on fire? ‘This is fine.’ That’s me!”
That’s not to say that Hooker isn’t annoyed by his lack of success or keen to bring this losing streak to an end, but it’s just that he’s hyper-realistic about who he’s been in there against, the task at hand, and the way he plans to remedy things this weekend.
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Saturday’s bout with Ortega will be the 40th of his career, and while he acknowledges that momentum is a huge factor in this sport, the 37-year-old Hooker is also quick to correctly point out that his current slide consists of losses to a trio of top 15 talents, including the No. 1 contender, and that’s not who he’s facing this weekend.
“We can turn this m*****f***** around!” he said. “Obviously, momentum is a huge part of the sport, and that’s three-in-a-row, but that’s Arman, BSD, and then Parnasse; that’s some tough outs. Then you get Brian Ortega, and he’s a guy that is in a similar position; he’s a big-name guy, but he’s no Salahdine Parnasse. He’s no guy with 30 fights, two losses, and only 28; he’s got a lot of miles on the tires.
“And that’s not me doubting myself, saying that I don’t think I can beat those guys, but I’ve got to get the ship headed in the right direction, turn this thing around, and Brian Ortega’s a great opportunity for that. I’m feeling very confident —I trained hard, but I said all these things the last three fights. You’ve got to shut your f****** mouth, go out there, swing on Brian Ortega and get your hand raised.”
He asked about a viral clip from a stock car race a few years ago, and I laughed as he recounted the message Menards Series driver Andy Jankowiak shared with his crew heading into a final-lap restart at Daytona International Speedway in early 2024.
“I’m just going to put my foot on the floor, and I’m not lifting ‘til I see God or the checkered flag,” Jankowiak told his crew, and Hooker definitely identifies with the driver heading into this weekend’s clash with the divisional newcomer.
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“I feel like I’m in the exact same position,” he cackled. “There’s gonna come a point in this fight where I start letting them go, start swinging, and I’m going all-in. Either I’m gonna get my hand raised, or I’m gonna wake up with half my money, but boy do I feel like I’m getting my hand raised. I’m very confident.”
This week, the veteran from Auckland is also syphoning energy from his teammate Navajo Stirling, who carries an 11-0 record with three consecutive stoppage wins inside the Octagon into his first main event assignment against former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.
Initially, Hooker had to get off a couple of jokes about the dynamic, laughing that after facing a debuting fighter last time out, now he’s on the undercard of one of his much younger teammates.
“Now I’m fighting on the big fella’s undercard; it’s come to this!” he said with exaggerated hand gestures and a booming laugh before getting a little more serious. “It’s cool to be able to share it with him and witness this moment, the momentum he’s on, and I get to feed off his energy in the gym where he’s young, undefeated, hungry, on a tear. The confidence of being there is unreal, so I get to feed off that young, hungry confidence in the gym, and it’s been a real pleasure. He’s the big dog now. He’s the main event. He’s one fight off a title shot. Seeing his growth has been incredible.
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“This is the third or fourth generation of UFC fighters that Eugene and the coaches at City Kickboxing have been able to create,” he added, making sure to give some shine to CKB head coach Eugene Bareman and the team at the all-star New Zealand outpost. “It shows the effectiveness of the system at City Kickboxing. He’s been able to make champion after champion after champion.”
When asked about Stirling saying it has meant a great deal to him to share cards with three of his idols and longtime teammates — Hooker, Israel Adesanya, and Carlos Ulberg —the usually boisterous and engaging veteran was rendered momentarily speechless, bashfulness about being viewed in such a way prompting him to try and brush off the massive compliment before shifting back to the challenge in front of him.
Ortega was a perennial contender for most of his career at featherweight, challenging for the title twice and coming close to winning it in his bout with Alexander Volkanovski, but like Hooker, he has struggled to find consistent success in recent years.
Since pushing his record to 14-0 with one no contest to set up his championship fight with Max Holloway at UFC 231 in Toronto on December 8, 2018, the now 35-year-old Ortega is just 2-5 inside the Octagon, having beaten “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung to set up the fight with Volkanovski, and Yair Rodriguez in their February 2024 rematch after their initial encounter ended with Ortega suffering a shoulder injury late in the first round.
Two years ago at UFC 306 — Noche UFC for 2024 at Sphere in Las Vegas — he had little to offer against Diego Lopes, and last time out in Shanghai last summer, Ortega looked grim at weigh-ins and was thoroughly outworked by Aljamain Sterling. He was slated to make his lightweight debut at UFC 331 in September, but a fight week cut forced him out of his rematch with Renato Moicano, opening the door for Hooker to welcome him to the division this weekend instead.
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“It’s gonna be a terrible time for Brian Ortega. I just don’t think it’s a good fight for Brian Ortega. I haven’t felt like I was under pressure, but I’m feeling the pressure now, and I’ve had enough of it,” Hooker said with a grin. “To be honest, I miss the pressure; it brings out the best in you, so I’m excited for it, and it’s gonna bring out the best of me.
“I can’t wait to go out there and get into a fight. I can’t wait to get tired. I can’t wait to see him start to break.”
He paused and smiled.
“I can’t wait to put the pedal down,” he added. “Checkered flag or God; that’s what we’re coming for.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.