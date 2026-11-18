“What’s the saying? ‘A bad fishing is better than a good day at work,’” he said with a laugh. “I love the sport. I love being a UFC fighter. I love every part of it. Going out there for Parnasse, I loved the fight week in Paris, and I’m good at it —handling those kinds of moments. I still enjoyed the walkout. I love all of it and it ain’t time for it to come to an end, mate. People think this is as bad as it can get,” he added, smirking, “On a scale of things, we’re alright. What’s that meme where the dog’s sitting there and the whole room is on fire? ‘This is fine.’ That’s me!”

That’s not to say that Hooker isn’t annoyed by his lack of success or keen to bring this losing streak to an end, but it’s just that he’s hyper-realistic about who he’s been in there against, the task at hand, and the way he plans to remedy things this weekend.

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Saturday’s bout with Ortega will be the 40th of his career, and while he acknowledges that momentum is a huge factor in this sport, the 37-year-old Hooker is also quick to correctly point out that his current slide consists of losses to a trio of top 15 talents, including the No. 1 contender, and that’s not who he’s facing this weekend.

“We can turn this m*****f***** around!” he said. “Obviously, momentum is a huge part of the sport, and that’s three-in-a-row, but that’s Arman, BSD, and then Parnasse; that’s some tough outs. Then you get Brian Ortega, and he’s a guy that is in a similar position; he’s a big-name guy, but he’s no Salahdine Parnasse. He’s no guy with 30 fights, two losses, and only 28; he’s got a lot of miles on the tires.

“And that’s not me doubting myself, saying that I don’t think I can beat those guys, but I’ve got to get the ship headed in the right direction, turn this thing around, and Brian Ortega’s a great opportunity for that. I’m feeling very confident —I trained hard, but I said all these things the last three fights. You’ve got to shut your f****** mouth, go out there, swing on Brian Ortega and get your hand raised.”