Dan Hooker Has Earned This Moment

“It was weird in Melbourne — I was very calm when I got there and I was sitting out back, thinking, ‘I’m going to need some coffee to wake up,” he said with a laugh. “I thought over 50,000 people would be enough to get me going, but the heart rate was a little too low, so I went and had a bunch of coffees.

“I’ve slowly been building each and every time,” continued the seventh-ranked lightweight, who began his UFC career with a first-round stoppage win over Ian Entwistle in the same arena back in June 2014. “I need more pressure to get the best results. You make your debut on the prelims and your next fight, you’re like, ‘I want more of a rush; I want something bigger.’ You slowly build — main card, then a pay-per-view prelim, then a pay-per-view main card, and a co-main event, and a main event.

“I need more rush. I need more at stake,” he added. “I love this sport. I love doing it. I love the risk. I love the reward, the excitement of it. Everything is on the line and it’s what I get out of bed for.”

There is plenty at stake and plenty of risk this weekend when he steps into the cage with Felder, who similarly enters on a two-fight winning streak and coming off the biggest victory of his career.

While this weekend’s main event was booked at the end of November, the history between these two dates back to April 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Serving as the analyst and in-cage interviewer on the UFC Fight Night broadcast, a suited Felder stepped into the Octagon to speak with Hooker following his first-round knockout win over veteran Jim Miller, his third straight win since relocating to lightweight. When asked if there was anyone he’d like to potentially face next, Hooker politely asked Felder if would be interested in mixing it up a few months’ time.