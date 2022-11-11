Dan Hooker: ‘Growth Doesn’t Happen In The Sunshine’

Losing to UFC 281 combatants Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler in the span of seven months, Hooker rebounded with an impressive victory over Nasrat Haqparast and wasted no time throwing himself back in the fire, accepting a short notice bout against Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

The newly crowned 155-pound champ found success early, dragging Hooker to the mat before submitting him via Kimura halfway through the first round. And though it wasn’t the result Hooker was hoping for or needed to get closer to the lightweight title picture, “The Hangman” saw a new opportunity in a new weight class.

Top-ranked featherweight Arnold Allen needed an opponent, and having fought at 145 pounds earlier in his professional career, Hooker took the opportunity the second he could. But his stretch of poor performances continued, falling again in just half a round.

“I saw an opportunity to move myself closer to the title or put myself one fight away from a title shot,” Hooker said. “So, when I didn’t get the result in that contest, then there was no need to stay in that weight division.