Dan Hooker Is Chasing Perfection

“The UFC doesn’t like you bouncing around weight divisions, so I plan on staying down here for the foreseeable future,” says Hooker. “I’m using [the cut] as a weapon. I have to be more dialled in and switched on. Everything I eat needs to be considered. I’m excited – I feel like it’s added to me. I’ve been focused for a complete nine weeks and it’s a level of focus I didn’t have at lightweight.”

Watch UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall On ESPN+

Back at the City Kickboxing gym in Auckland, Hooker is known for his mental strength and work ethic, so staying away from extra calories was never going to be an issue. However, he didn’t make the return to featherweight (after six years) any easier by requesting he be given a tough opponent. Allen – 17-1 and on an 8-0 run in the UFC – is exactly that.

Nevertheless, Hooker believes there are a few things on his side.

“I’m massive,” he laughs, clarifying, “I’m pretty big for a featherweight. My size is an advantage. My skill set is an advantage. My experience in the Octagon is an advantage. It’s hard for somebody to plan to fight me. Very few fighters change their style in the Octagon like I do. You don’t know if I’ll come out and wrestle, strike, fight southpaw, fight orthodox, fight long, pressure forward...”