Dan Hooker Can't Wait To Get His Hands On Vick

But after taking what he describes as an “ass-whooping” from UFC lightweight contender Edson Barboza last December, Hooker’s passion for fighting and winning burns stronger than ever.

“I feel like I’m hungrier now than that fight [against Barboza],” Hooker said. “I feel like I hit the reset button and I feel like a whole new fighter.”

Hooker 2.0 will be on full-display this Saturday when he reports for duty against James Vick at UFC San Antonio. Both fighters are coming off losses, with Vick dropping his last two contests to Justin Gaethje and Paul Felder.