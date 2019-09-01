Dan Hooker Brings Old-School Mentality To Australia

On a sheet of paper — white, ruled, graph paper; doesn’t matter — and wrote something to the effect of “Do you like me?” or “Do you want to go out with me?” and you drew three boxes: one marked “Yes,” one marked “No,” and one marked “Maybe,” because letting someone hedge was better than the cold, hard slap of grade school rejection.

You would entrust a friend or maybe reach out to a member of that person’s circle, have your written inquiry delivered and then wait in agony while Karen McKinley spent the whole of lunch hour deciding which box she was going to tick.

Dan Hooker has adopted that retired grade school approach to dating and applied it to the fight game, using his post-fight interviews and occasionally social media to politely ask other lightweights if they’d like to share the Octagon with him in the not too distant future.

“If I feel like I deserve something, I’m not shy to go out there and ask,” said Hooker, who squares off with Al Iaquinta in the co-main event of UFC 243 on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. “It’s a simple yes or no answer. ‘Do you want to fight?’ Tick the box ‘yes’ or tick the box ‘no’ and if you write no, I’ve got nothing bad to say about you and I’ll move on to the next guy.

“I’m not looking to get in arguments; I’m just looking to fight,” continued the 29-year-old, who enters this weekend’s contest off a first-round knockout win over James Vick in July. “I always feel like I just have to be straightforward with it and I don’t have to build a persona or a character because my fights are very entertaining and people want to see me fight; they know what my fights entail and they’re excited to watch my matches. I don’t need to do the Colby Covington, ‘make up some fake persona, talk a bunch of trash’ because my fights aren’t boring as hell.”

No one could possibly argue otherwise.