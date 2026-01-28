Dan Hooker | Back In The Saddle

Prior to stepping in with Tsarukyan in Qatar, the last time Hooker competed was at UFC 305 in Perth when he went 15 punishing minutes with Mateusz Gamrot and landed on the happy side of a split decision verdict. A few weeks before he was supposed to step in with Justin Gaethje at UFC 315, he busted his paw and was forced to the sidelines; it took two surgeries for him to get right.

Rather than easing himself back into competition, “The Hangman” set his sights on the toughest assignment possible — as always — targeting Tsarukyan and rolling the dice against the ultra-dangerous contender.

Things didn’t go his way, but with that experience behind him, a clean bill of health and the opportunity to dive right back into the thick of things on Saturday alongside several friends and teammates, the fan favorite is ready to make the walk again and get back to delivering the kind of thrilling performance he’s become known for over the course of his 12-year UFC career.

“I guess it’s subjective and you don’t know ‘til you know — a lot of fighters say ‘ring rust isn’t a thing’ — but I definitely forgot what it was like, being out there and feeling it, stuff like that,” admitted Hooker, who has gone 11-6 since shifting to the lightweight ranks, and enters this weekend’s matchup with Saint Denis stationed at No. 6 in the divisional rankings. “I was able to clear that ring rust, I guess, and since I’ve been back in the gym, everything has been working really well.

“I feel like I’ve found my timing and my range again, and I definitely didn’t find it in that fight, didn’t utilize it the way I usually do in that last training camp just because of the amount of time off. To get in there and knock that ring rust off has given me a lot of confidence.”