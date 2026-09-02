Dan Hooker | Back On The Grind

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Saturday night at Accor Arena marks the fourth time in his career that Hooker has stepped into the cage on a two-fight skid, and each time, he has earned a victory. Asked if he’s superstitious about these things at all, the light-hearted divisional mainstay laughed and chalked it up to something far more straightforward.

“I just get woken up! I’m just a real practical guy where it’s like ‘Enough is enough,’” he offered. “You forget what being a loser is like — everyone giving you s*** and life being so much more difficult, doors closing, and I’m like, ‘Naw naw naw naw naw!’ Everything sucks when you lose, so I’m like, ‘I’ve had enough of it! It’s time to turn it around!’”

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While everyone will be quick to echo his mum’s sentiments upon hearing that, the brutally honest City Kickboxing man opened up about the realities of his preparation for this fight and how dramatically they differed from what he’s been doing for the past several years.

“I jumped on the program at City Kickboxing with the strength and conditioning coach Bill Smart, and I’ve been lifting weights and running hills and running track; just grinding, really,” began Hooker. “When I came into this fight camp, I was able to come in fit. It’s been good. There are a lot of hungry, young guys we’re working with at the gym, and that’s kind of been the — I’ve been drawing life outta them. When you get to the gym, and they’re all fighting for their life to get to where you are, and I’ve been taking it for granted, it’s a bit of a kick in the face to them, so I’ve been working hard in the gym.

“We’ve got Rongzhu who fights a week after me. Tom Nolan and Dom (Mar Fan) have moved over as well, so that’s another ranked lightweight; there are the Mayocchi Brothers. We’ve got a bunch of guys that are on the verge of getting UFC contracts, and I’ve just been grinding out in the gym with them.”