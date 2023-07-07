Dan Hooker Always Wants The Toughest Challenge

Now with bleached blonde hair and a pair of new leg tattoos, Hooker brings a brand-new look to fight week. Since his victory over Claudio Puelles in November, Hooker’s continued to see vast improvements in his mixed martial arts skill set and felt a change in appearance was fitting to go along with his evolution as a fighter.

“Just an impulsive decision,” Hooker said of his blonde hair. “Just changed things up a bit. I feel like internally I’ve made some big steps in my game and it’s a fresh start internally, so why not externalize that kind of thing. When you go back and you’re watching footage, you’ll see it and go, ‘Tattoo Dan, tattoo blonde Dan, new Dan, he gets it done.’”

“I can’t say too much thought went into [my tattoos]. I’ve just never had the time [to get them]. A broken hand, you get a couple weeks to yourself. A bit too impulsive, that’s all I really am.”