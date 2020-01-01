Dan Hooker Is Always Moving Forward

“I see the same dog,” said Hooker of the former interim lightweight champ. “He's got that same little voice in his head that tells him not to quit. That's a young man's energy and a young man's drive. I've seen it before as fighters get older, that's when it passes you by. Whenever I'm in a fight and I hear that voice, it's saying, 'Stay in the fight, keep pushing yourself.' The day I'm in the fight and he tells me, 'Maybe just tap out,' or 'Maybe have this round off' or ‘Be happy to just lose a decision,’ well, that will be my cue to look for the door. But I know full well that at the stage I'm at now and the way my body is and the way my training's going that I've got a lot of tread left on the tires.”

It's the beauty of being 30 years old and in your prime. Across the Octagon, Poirier is 31 and in the same situation. That wasn’t always the case for Hooker, who often fought down to the level of his opposition in order to get into the wars he wanted to experience. Now, though, everybody’s good, so to get his hand raised, there’s always the possibility of a grueling battle. And he welcomes it if that what it takes to keep moving forward.



“The main part that I enjoy about fighting is the true test of character,” Hooker said. “There's no hiding your personality. If you want a way out, there's always a way out readily available. I used to go into fights against guys I was better than and make it a dogfight and make it a war just because I enjoy that aspect of the sport. Then I came to the realization that I shouldn't drop my skillset to that level. But now I'm at the point where I'm fighting these guys and our skillsets are so equally matched and our drive and motivation are so equally matched that we do end up in those kind of fights. It's something I've come to expect and it's something I look forward to.”

Hooker is also smart enough to know that a fighter doesn’t want too many of those in his career. That’s why he’ll embrace the first-round finishes of James Vick, Gilbert Burns and Jim Miller alongside the wars with Felder and Barboza.

“I appreciate the fans and I couldn't appreciate them more, but you can't go out there and give the fans your health willingly,” he said. “Those kinds of fights happen naturally. You can't force those kinds of wars. When you force them, you're taking unnecessary damage for your health and longevity.”

The No. 5-ranked lightweight contender isn’t forcing anything. He’s reached the point of his career where he’s become a truth machine at 155 pounds. If you’re not ready for him, he’ll get you out of there quick. If you are, well then the fun begins. Most, especially those outside the fight game, wouldn’t understand. And Hooker’s fine with that. But he also knows just what this most unique sport has brought to his life.