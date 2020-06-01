Damon Jackson Is Ready For It All

“It's been such a long trip,” muses Jackson, who went 0-1-1 with 1 NC in his first UFC stint from 2014 to 2016. “Getting there in the first place, I wasn't ready for it mentally and my level wasn't there. So just building up over these past four, five years, I've been grinding, trying to get back there just to prove to myself that I belong there. And to come back there and step in and get that big win was pretty unreal. But that same motivation to get there, that has now turned into me getting a new contract. So I'll be happy when I get these next three or four wins and then move on to my next contract.”

Motivation? Not an issue when you’re already thinking about putting together a string of wins and getting a new contract. So it’s clear that the 32-year-old Jackson isn’t the same man he was back then, and going 8-2 with seven finishes leading up to his win over Bektic shows that he’s not the same fighter he was. That doesn’t mean it was all smooth sailing as he fought his way back into the promotion, but he always believed he would be back.

“You have to believe in yourself or you'll never make it in anything,” he said. “I never really doubted myself at all. But I saw guys that were making it in there and getting wins that I knew I could beat, and I was like, I need to be there. It kept me really motivated to see people I knew I was better than in there.”

Now he doesn’t have to wonder anymore, and as he tests himself against the rest of the fighters in the featherweight shark tank, he’s finding out that all that experience he has as someone with 23 pro fights under his belt means something more than he might have thought it did when he was 9-0 and ready to take on the world as he began his first stint in the Octagon.

