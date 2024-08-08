Damon Jackson Gets His Second Wind

And while Jackson is more than busy as a family man and gym owner, he’s been itching to get into a fight since his April win over Alexander Hernandez, and he tries to keep things uncomplicated when it comes to that process. There’s no analysis, no deep diving on prospective opponents. He simply leaves his phone on and makes sure his manager is one text or call away.

“Honestly, there's not anyone that I'm going to ever turn down for a fight,” Jackson said. “And if the UFC needs me to step up, that gives me a huge advantage mentally. I know that they need me, they know they want me to perform, and I'll be good to go. You can have an awesome training camp and then have a crappy performance, or a crappy weight cut. So there's a lot of variables to it. At the end of the day, though, if you're feeling good, I'd say go for it.”