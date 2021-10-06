Damon Jackson Just Craves Competition

It was almost a “say it ain’t so” moment. Damon Jackson, old school to the core, not interested in following the trends of younger fighters, showed up on Twitter in July.

“That was me being very, very desperate, wanting a damn fight,” he laughs. “I can't call (manager) Jason (House) every time I think about wanting to fight somebody, so I said I'm just gonna say, in a nice way, ‘Hey man, let's fight.’ I had three different people that I had potential matchups with and I had a fight within a week or two after having it. So maybe it's a tool and you can use it for something like that, but that's as far as it's gonna go.”

That means no inspirational memes and no TikTok dances from the 33-year-old Texan, who narrowed his choices down to three fellow featherweights: Darren Elkins, TJ Laramie and Charles Rosa. And this Saturday, he will meet “Boston Strong” Rosa in Las Vegas.

Mission Accomplished for Jackson, who, for the record, hasn’t tweeted since August 25, when he got the Rosa fight. Nothing personal, social media, it’s just not Jackson’s thing.

“Every major news outlet talks about how so and so tweeted and said, f**k you, whoever,'” he laughs. “Then it actually takes off and you look six months later, and these guys are actually fighting. It's definitely something that you gotta respect, and I always have, it's just that I get tired of it, dealing with the daily posting, 'Oh, working out today.' Nobody cares. It gets kinda old. So using it as a tool to get a fight, I'm down with that, but that's as far as it will go. If someone wants to talk some smack, I'll talk back to them, but I'm not trying to call everybody out. I have four girls that are watching everything I do, so I don't want their buddies at school telling them about some dance I did on TikTok or something like that.”

Now that would be something to see, but it’s also something we probably never will see out of the veteran, who is truly one of those people who just wants to fight. So after a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria last December, it wasn’t time to mope or take a vacation. As soon as he was ready to fight, he went looking for one. That’s just the way he’s built.