Damon Jackson Aims To Keep It Rolling

“My game plan for this camp is to not post anything about my fight or about my training,” said Jackson. “I just wanna go into this fight, and then after this fight, I'll start ramping it up. I'm trying to make it all click together. I wanna become like Paddy.”

Well, there is only one Paddy Pimblett, and Jackson’s tongue is planted firmly in cheek when he talks about reaching the social media heights of the Brit, but he is aware that with each win, the demand for more insight into his life will grow. He’s grudgingly fine with that, but he’s not about to deviate from what got him here in the first place to get a few more likes and followers.

“I just gotta keep winning, man,” he said. “I think that with all the extra bulls**t, you have choices. Like you either gotta be really good at fighting and win fights or you gotta be really good at talking s**t. So I actually do talk s**t pretty good, but I just prefer to win the fights without saying anything too crazy. But I actually do have a pretty good mouth if I need it.”

Jackson laughs, ready to roll if the platform demands it.