Da’Mazion Vanhouter Wants To Be The Next Great American Heavyweight

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Vanhouter brings youth, power and an evolving skillset that he says will start to separate him from the pack as he progresses up the heavyweight ladder.

And he’s confident that his skills, coupled with knockout power that has seen him stop nine of his 12 career wins, including his last six fights, will help take him bring big heavyweight fights back to American fight cards in the years to come.

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“I'm different because these heavyweights are all one-dimensional,” he stated. “I’ve got different styles they haven't seen yet, so [I’m excited to] be able to showcase that, hopefully soon, and I'll make sure I bring heavyweight [boxing] back to America instead of being over in the UK.”

And with a new generation of heavyweights trying to break into the very top level of the sport, Vanhouter wants to position himself to join that group, and eventually surpass them to become a world heavyweight champion further down the line. That process will see Vanhouter continue to learn his craft as he goes, and he has already picked up a valuable lesson from the recent heavyweight title fight between Croatian veteran Filip Hrgović and young English star Moses Itauma.