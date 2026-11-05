Da'Mazion Vanhouter | Chasing Greatness

Da'Mazion Vanhouter shares the same birthday—January 17—as Muhammad Ali. That would be cool enough for anyone, but it’s much more than that for Vanhouter, who, like his birthday twin, won’t rest until he’s the greatest heavyweight of all time.
Ali accomplished that goal in his lifetime, and while those are enormous shoes to fill, it’s the fuel that drives the 21-year-old fighting out of Saint Petersburg, FL. To that end, he’s off to a promising start.
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Undefeated across 13 professional fights, Vanhouter is the only fighters with three stoppages since joining Zuffa Boxing, and they’ve all be impressive. He began with a third-round TKO over Julian Gomez back in February, followed by a first-round TKO of Raphael Murphy at ZB06 in May. His most recent was perhaps his most devastating: a first-round KO of Raphael Akpejiori on the undercard of the Garcia vs Benn mega-event in September. That brought his KO streak to seven consecutive fights and 10 total for his career. Hard to imagine how he could improve, but we asked him what he’s been working on as he sat down to discuss his bout vs Ivan Balaz at Zuffa Boxing 12 on November 7 in London.
“Most improved? My mentality and my patience,” Vanhouter said. “My first Zuffa Boxing fight, I was very nervous; more anxious because of what was going on. I just mellowed out. Got more patient.”
This much is evident even as you speak to Vanhouter. Although soft-spoken and visibly shy, he’s much more relaxed doing media and interviews than he was just a few short months earlier, so it stands to reason that comfort extends to other areas of his profession.
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“Just fighting more,” he said. “Just being in front of people.”
The nerves, to hear him tell it, all exist outside of the opening bell.
“I feel more nervous before the fight, like training up for the fight,” he said. “When I’m in the ring, there ain’t nothing else I can do but do what I love, and that’s hurt ‘em.”
And hurt them he has. While Vanhouter cuts an incredibly imposing physique, he often finds himself on the wrong end of the height and reach advantage — not that it has mattered.
“It’s easy; they’re all a lot slower,” he said, smiling. “All I’ve got to do is use my feet. Everybody’s just slow to me.”
Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, as his hero used to say.
Just sitting across from him, it’s nearly impossible to imagine this is the same guy who fought his first few pro fights at 155-lbs, starting back in 2022. For the Akpejiori bout, he hit the scale at 231.5.
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Massive gains of lean muscle like that have, of course, meant countless hours dedicated to strength and conditioning, and maybe a few for video games.
“The morning before left, I worked out, and then I played the game from 10 in the morning to 11 at night,” he admitted a little sheepishly. “I didn’t do anything else.”
There are plenty of games he enjoys but names the latest MLB game as a huge culprit of occupying his non-gym hours.
“That game,” he says, shaking his head as his voice trails off. “That game…”.
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But games are just a luxury for after the hay is in the barn, as it is for Saturday’s showdown at Copper Box Arena. His focus is squarely on the task in front of him, and his opponents rarely ever rent space in his head.
“I know (Balaz) fought Johnny Fisher and that he has a good record,” he said, as if these are the only things he needs to know. Vanhouter largely stays out of the discussions of what the arc of his opponents should look like.
“I don’t focus on that,” he said. “I just focus on who they give me. They worry about that stuff. Just tell me who I’m fighting.”