Da'Mazion Vanhouter | Chasing Greatness

Ali accomplished that goal in his lifetime, and while those are enormous shoes to fill, it’s the fuel that drives the 21-year-old fighting out of Saint Petersburg, FL. To that end, he’s off to a promising start.

Zuffa Boxing 12 Full Fight Card Preview

Undefeated across 13 professional fights, Vanhouter is the only fighters with three stoppages since joining Zuffa Boxing, and they’ve all be impressive. He began with a third-round TKO over Julian Gomez back in February, followed by a first-round TKO of Raphael Murphy at ZB06 in May. His most recent was perhaps his most devastating: a first-round KO of Raphael Akpejiori on the undercard of the Garcia vs Benn mega-event in September. That brought his KO streak to seven consecutive fights and 10 total for his career. Hard to imagine how he could improve, but we asked him what he’s been working on as he sat down to discuss his bout vs Ivan Balaz at Zuffa Boxing 12 on November 7 in London.