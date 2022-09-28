Dale Cook Looks Back On Chris Barnett Discovery | UFC Fight Pass

The President of XFN, Dale “Apollo” Cook, knows a thing or two about high-level kickboxing, having competed seemingly since the first sanctioned match. So he had his eye on Barnett at an overseas show and knew the diamond in the rough would be perfect for his eight-man kickboxing tournament.

As it would turn out, as much as Cook was looking forward to having “Beastboy” on his card, Barnett was looking forward to the opportunity even more.

“When we reached out to kickbox, he said he loved the opportunity to show off his taekwondo,” Cook said. “At that point, I don’t think anybody in the MMA world realized what a gem he was. He wasn’t picking and choosing his fights. I would have loved to have him again, but he took another MMA fight and crushed somebody. It wasn’t too long before the UFC saw his potential.”

In true Barnett fashion, the (maybe) 5’9” fighter drew 6’5” MMA journeyman Tony Lopez in the first round. Barnett gave the exact performance we’re coming to expect from him before giving a celebratory interview and dance that most fight fans know and love today.