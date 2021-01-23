Dalcha Lungiambula Wants To Show His Warrior Spirit

“It was not an easy time for me,” Lungiambula told UFC.com. “After my fight in Russia, I got an injury. I broke my jaw, but it was not like a bad, bad time. It was also a motivating time.”

The aforementioned loss came via a front kick knockout against Magomed Ankalaev in late-2019. More than a year later, Lungiambula is hoping to regain the form of the six-fight winning streak he brought into that fight in Moscow.

“I always learn from my mistakes,” he said. “I learned from that, and it doesn’t take me down. My spirit was there, and we’ll move forward from there.”

Up next for “Champion” is Markus Perez, who is stepping in on short-notice after Isi Fitikefu pulled out of the scheduled bout.