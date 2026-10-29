Dakota Hope | Staying Patient

If there’s one thing that is clear when talking to the 29-year-old, it’s that he simply loves fighting. It’s a good thing Hope found mixed martial arts, then, but the feeling of wanting to go out there and “swang and bang” is one he has learned to balance. It’s about using it to fuel you without letting it overtake you to the point that you throw the game plan out the window.

And lucky for him, he is surrounded by some of the best down in Houston, Texas, including flyweight champion Joshua Van. Coming off the heels of Van’s electric title defense in September, as well as teammate Michael Aswell Jr.'s recent success, Hope is itching to get a victory of his own.

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“It's great,” Hope said. “It's phenomenal. The energy is phenomenal. It's always having somebody in there to push you like that and picking these guys' brains in sparring.

“We have Joshua Van; that’s the pinnacle of the sport,” Hope continued. “Whether it's me, Mike, Alden [Coria], we're all trying to get up there and get where he is. It's great seeing that because you can say that, but when you see somebody that's right next to you, same blood, and he's out there doing what he's doing, it's motivation. You want to be in that same group.”