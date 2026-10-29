Dakota Hope | Staying Patient

For Dakota Hope, the fight game is a marathon, not a sprint.
And while it may be one of the more commonly used clichés in the book, it's a mentality Hope has really been trying to implement throughout the last several months of training after coming up short in his UFC debut back in April.
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But for Hope, when you bring up the fact he fell on the wrong side of the judges’ scorecards against Kai Kamaka III on short notice, he is quick to correct you.
“Everybody keeps using that close word with that fight,” Hope said. “He would have been content just to stare at me like this for the next two minutes every round, cause he don't want to get into a fight.”
If there’s one thing that is clear when talking to the 29-year-old, it’s that he simply loves fighting. It’s a good thing Hope found mixed martial arts, then, but the feeling of wanting to go out there and “swang and bang” is one he has learned to balance. It’s about using it to fuel you without letting it overtake you to the point that you throw the game plan out the window.
And lucky for him, he is surrounded by some of the best down in Houston, Texas, including flyweight champion Joshua Van. Coming off the heels of Van’s electric title defense in September, as well as teammate Michael Aswell Jr.'s recent success, Hope is itching to get a victory of his own.
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“It's great,” Hope said. “It's phenomenal. The energy is phenomenal. It's always having somebody in there to push you like that and picking these guys' brains in sparring.
“We have Joshua Van; that’s the pinnacle of the sport,” Hope continued. “Whether it's me, Mike, Alden [Coria], we're all trying to get up there and get where he is. It's great seeing that because you can say that, but when you see somebody that's right next to you, same blood, and he's out there doing what he's doing, it's motivation. You want to be in that same group.”
Saturday night, Hope gets the opportunity to pick up his first win inside the Octagon when he faces Francis Marshall at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan. Hope wasn’t originally scheduled to face Marshall, but when the opportunity came, he felt confident in his training over the past several months and was ready to answer the call on short notice once again.
“I've been itching to get back in there and get that taste in my mouth because it's a disgusting taste when you don't go in there and get your hand raised,” Hope said. “I haven't felt that in a while, so it's a disgusting taste. I'm glad I'm right back in here at [Meta] APEX, making things right from the first time. I'm glad I got an opponent who is not going to make any excuses because he's on a win streak; he's a veteran, so it's going to be great when I get this win. I can truly get that taste out of my mouth.”
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The American Top Team product enters his third fight of 2026, having picked up wins in each of his last two outings after a mixed bag of results throughout his UFC journey, which began in 2022. “Fire” has shown his ability to finish fights on the ground, with half of his victories ending by submission.
But no matter what the numbers say, “Huracán” is confident in the game plan that has been crafted.
“He's well rounded,” Hope said. “He's more of a jack-of-all-trades type of fighter, and none of those traits is he better than me in. It's, again, just about me being smart in there, remembering to breathe and just chipping away. It'll come.”
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This time around, Hope wants to leave nothing to the judges and secure not only his first UFC win, but also his first UFC finish. With six finishes to his name already, Hope is eager to showcase a better version of himself in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
“I don't really see anybody until I get to certain numbers in my division that really just wants to actually get in there and fight. A lot of these guys like Kai and Francis are in there to point fight, and the judges can reward that sometimes because they forget we're in there to fight. It's just about keeping my feet up under me and doing it smart.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.