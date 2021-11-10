Da-un Jung’s Next Chapter

In the positively hostile landscape of the light heavyweight division, both men have made a habit of winning lately. And following their prelim-opening clash at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez, the victor will certainly move onto bigger and better things, namely ranked opponents. MMA historians could point to this matchup as the beginning of a reign.

“Absolutely,” Jung agrees of my assessment. “I'm on a streak, he's on a streak, and I'd rather face tough guys that move me closer to the top than anyone who isn't a contender. One step at a time, I'm looking to make my way I to the top 15 ranking.”

Undefeated through his first four UFC appearances, the South Korean standout has showcased a well-rounded skillset in his tenure, featuring a guillotine submission vs Khadis Ibragimov, a KO vs Mike Rodriguez and insane durability in both his split draw against Sam Alvey and his most recent unanimous decision win over William Knight.

Prelims Start At A Special Time: 1pm/10am ETPT. Enjoy The Whole Card on ESPN+

Though his overall 14-2-1 pro career is a parade of finishes (only three of those bouts went to the scorecards), it may bet hat durability—his cardio, his comfort in his 6’4” frame and his scary ability to eat a punch—that make Jung such a danger. He’ll lean on it Saturday vs Nzechukwu.

“Control,” he says of his keys to victory. “Control the cage, control the distance, and control the pace.”

Of course he’ll have his eyes open for the finish opportunity, but a sober game plan is essential against the high-flying Nzechukwu. The Fortis MMA product and Dana White’s Contender Series alum is on a three fight tear that includes highlight reel knockouts in his last two.

Jung knows it won’t exactly be light lifting on Saturday, and in expecting next-level talent following his win over Knight last April, he didn’t spend a minute celebrating, relaxing or vacationing.

“Nothing,” he confirms. “I went right back to training.”