Da Un Jung Rolls With The Changes

South Korea’s Da-un Jung is beaming at the mention of his newborn son, who ushered him into the legion of first-time UFC parents. And while other fighters have reported how it changed their habits in practice or in the Octagon, Jung notes that it has simply changed his entire calculus.

“Everything is generally the same,” he explains via interpreter, “I just have my family to think about before making any big decisions.”

One of those decisions, of course, is a bit of a no-brainer: continuing his promising ascent in the light heavyweight division, where he remains unbeaten in three UFC appearances. His first two fights in the promotion yielded impressive finishes over Mike Rodriguez and Khadis Ibragimov. It was the third, however—a split draw against Sam Alvey—that taught him the most.