Cyril Gane Surprised Himself In UFC Debut

Then a funny thing happened on the way to Gane’s first Octagon victory. He submitted Pessoa via arm triangle choke at 4:12 of the opening round.

“That was also a surprise for me,” laughs Gane. “I thought there was a more likely chance for me the finish him on the feet than on the ground, considering his background.”

That’s the beauty of mixed martial arts, and a sign that there’s more to Mr. Gane than meets the eye. In other words, he’s going to be a problem for the rest of the heavyweight division, and the fans love it.