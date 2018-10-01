Cynthia Calvillo's Warrior Blood

UFC: You had a big win at UFC Argentina. How did it feel to get back in the win column and get back in the swing of things?

CC: Oh man. You know getting to be able to fight in Argentina especially after such a long layoff… I was just extremely grateful. Nobody likes being sat out and watching everybody else have fun. I was extremely excited and ready to get in there and get the job done.

UFC: Were you getting itchy sitting out, watching your peers get the fights you wanted?

CC: Yeah…I like to stay very active. You know, if I could fight every month, I probably would. But the weight cuts are a little bit tough for me. Being able to fight every two three months is great. So I'm very happy to be fighting [just] three months later in Phoenix.

UFC: How do you keep the momentum going from your last fight and keep evolving at the same time?

CC: Well, it's no secret I love fighting. But I'm very lucky and blessed to be able to do this full time so I'm always constantly in training and improving. You just keep seeing a better and better Cynthia the every fight.