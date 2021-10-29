Cynthia Calvillo Steps In To Face Andrea Lee On November 13
Flyweight Contenders Collide At UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb
• Oct. 29, 2021
Top-15 flyweights clash in mid-November as Cynthia Calvillo is stepping in for Jessica Eye to face Andrea Lee at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez.
After Eye was forced to pull out of her matchup with Lee, it left “KGB” without an opportunity to move up into the top-10 with a win. However, Calvillo presents that exact same chance. For Calvillo, it’s a chance to bounce back from a pair of losses to the top of the flyweight heap.
Following her successful flyweight debut in a main event against Jessica Eye, Calvillo seemed primed to announce herself as the next person to challenege Valentina Shevchenko. However, Katlyn Chookagian thwarted her at UFC 255, and Jéssica Andrade handed Calvillo her first stoppage loss. Lee presents a chance for Calvillo to regain traction in the division.
Lee is coming off a crucial win over Antonina Shevchenko. Before that bout at UFC 262, Lee was on a 3-fight losing skid although two of those losses were close split decisions. Against the elder Shevchenko, Lee displayed a good submission game, holding Shevchenko in a triangle choke before flipping to an armbar and getting the stoppage win. “KGB” has been highly touted since her run through Invcita FC and Legacy Fighting Alliance, and this is her biggest opportunity yet against the grappling ace that is Calvillo.
Other Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez
Lightweight
Marc Diakiese vs Rafael Alves
Featherweight
Sean Woodsen vs Collin Anglin
Welterweight
Miguel Baeza vs Khaos Williams
Lightweight
Thiago Moises vs Joel Alvarez
Light Heavyweight
Phillipe Lins vs Ovince Saint Preux
Heavyweight
Ben Rothwell vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!
Watch UFC
Dana White Has a Plan for UFC World Domination |…
The UFC Has Grown Explosively Under Dana White. Now As Endeavor's Crown Jewel, Its Ambition Is To Be The World's Most Popular Sport.