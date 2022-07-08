Cynthia Calvillo Enjoys Seeing Herself Evolve

“I feel like stylistically it might be a bad matchup for her,” Calvillo said. “I think she’s going to try to stick and move. I feel like I’m going to be able to use my boxing in there and get the takedowns and break her once we get to the ground. That’s where I see the fight going. No disrespect to her, but we have a job to do and it’s going to be a bad night for her.”

View Calvillo's Athlete Profile

The California native is as hungry as ever to make that walk to the Octagon on Saturday night. She is eager to put on a show for everyone. However, one thing is different for Calvillo this time around.

When she first started fighting, she was fighting for herself, so she could become the hero of her own story. Even with the losses she has gone through in the Octagon, there is still a lot she wants to accomplish and she’s no longer fighting for herself; she’s fighting for people that are in the same position as her.

“When I go in there and I want to prove to people, like, ‘Hey you lose, you take losses, but you keep fighting and you can still be the best in the world,’” Calvillo said. “That’s my new purpose. Now I want to be a hero for everybody. I want to go out there and show them that you can fall down, dust yourself off and keep going. That’s what I want to prove to everyone.