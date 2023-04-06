Cynthia Calvillo’s Clean Slate

“She reminds me of myself, which is being hungry or being down to fight anywhere at any time and I love that,” Calvillo said. “On top of that, she’s Mexican, just like me. She’s a wrestler and she’s a grappler. There’s not going to be any running. We’re both stylistically very similar, so I’m excited for that because like I feel like these last couple of fights, especially at flyweight, there are a lot of strikers and nobody wanted to go to the ground with me. Nobody wanted to wrestle me.”

Even though Calvillo has plenty of mutual respect for Godinez, she’s confident that her experience will give her an advantage in the bout.

View Calvillo's Athlete Profile | Check Out The Strawweight Rankings

“I’m going to be able to beat her everywhere she goes, whether it’s standup, it’s wrestling, or it’s jiu jitsu,” Calvillo said. “I feel like I have more experience than her and I feel like it’s going to show. I’m really excited to get this fight. I admire her and I think she’s a great fighter.”

Calivllo hopes that afterwards the two can reconnect and resume their budding friendship.

“I would love to flip the switch. We’re not going to be friends this week or when we’re in the Octagon, but afterwards I’m sure we’ll maybe enjoy a margarita or something.”

A win and a margarita definitely sounds like the right vibe for Calvillo to kick off her second run at strawweight.

All that’s left to do is to go out there and make it happen.