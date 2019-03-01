Curtis Millender Is Trying To Take The Next Step

UFC: What are some of the keys to victory in your match-up with your opponent?

CM: You know the kicks, it’s going to be a very kick heavy fight. I think whoever just goes out there and establishes their kicking range first is going to have control of the fight. So I definitely plan on doing that and taking it to him quick.

UFC: Where are your advantages in this fight?

CM: I believe everywhere and that’s just because my striking. I control it everywhere. He’s going to be so nervous once he sees the speed, the range and the creativeness in there that he’s gonna start shooting for his life. And once he starts shooting for his life then I can just do more evil stuff.

UFC: This could be your chance to get up into the rankings. Do you feel any pressure?

CM: I love pressure, pressure does nothing but make me greater. You know it doesn’t bother me at all and I’m going out there to put him down, kick that door down and get to the top 15. The bounties on the top of the hitlist are getting bigger and bigger. So you know I’m here to collect.

UFC: This is your first co-main event. Was that a goal of yours to make it to this point?

CM: Definitely. The goal is to go out there and make every fight look easier the higher I go up so they know that I’m a force to be reckoned with here.

UFC: How do you think you take care of business on Saturday?

CM: Everybody knows it’s either going to be a head kick or a knee. He’ll fall into one of them, he’ll fall for one of the tricks and he’ll go night night. In the second round he’ll go out.

UFC: Why are you a bad match-up for Elizeu?

CM: Me having a 78 inch reach, being 6’2” and being fast and very athletic and dynamic, I can change a strike mid-strike if I need to. It will definitely be the difference maker, he’s not gonna be able to deal with it. You know he’s fought a guy that had a long reach but not with the athleticism, the speed and the movement I have. So yeah, he’s in trouble.

Tune into ESPN+ on March 9th at 8pm/5pm ETPT to watch Millender and Dos Santos battle it out in the UFC’s first ever event in Kansas.

