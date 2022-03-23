Curtis Blaydes' Mindset Hasn't Changed

“It’s heavyweight!” he said in his deep baritone when asked how he’s able to just move on to the next one after a frustrating knockout loss like the one he suffered last February against Derrick Lewis. “Unless someone beats my *** for five whole rounds or three whole rounds — anybody can get caught.

“People like to tiptoe around that Francis (Ngannou) fight or that Derrick Lewis fight, but I don’t feel no shame. It’s heavyweight; anybody can knock anybody out with one punch; that’s what makes it easy to bounce back. I don’t feel like it was skill; maybe it was supposed to happen. Maybe that was the path I was supposed to take and I’ve got to hit a bump in the road in order to grow.

“That is the biggest thing, too,” he said, looking to tack something onto his last thought. “After a loss, if you don’t grow, if you don’t take something away from the loss, then it really is a loss. As long as you take something away, I don’t really believe it was a loss.”

His two fights last year are a good representation of what he’s talking about and proof that Blaydes isn’t just saying all the right things ahead of Saturday’s fight with Daukaus.

Through the first five minutes of his bout with Lewis, the Elevation Fight Team member was clearly getting the better of things, boxing up “The Black Beast” and looking, initially, on his way to a fifth straight victory.

But early in the second, he got a little complacent and a made a mistake, telegraphing a takedown attempt from too far out. Lewis uncorked an uppercut as Blaydes dropped his head and charged forward and the blow stopped him dead in his tracks.