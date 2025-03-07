Curtis Blaydes: ‘I Wouldn’t Want Me As A Debut’

While Blaydes doesn’t see himself as a legend just yet, he’s been in or around the Top 5 for the last seven years, proving himself as one of the division’s most consistent threats. He believes it’s a tall order for anyone, let alone a debutant, to challenge him.

“I’m kind of embracing that I’m older now, I’m a vet,” Blaydes said. “I don’t see it as a sign of disrespect because I got to fight a lot of legends. I don’t want to say I’m a legend, but I know this is weighing heavier on his head than it is on me. If I were him, I wouldn’t want me as a debut, but it is what it is.”

Blaydes is one of the most respectful athletes on the UFC roster, so to hear him drop “easy money” is a bit out of character. But there’s something about this matchup that seems to have lit a fire under him. The two were originally set to fight at UFC Seattle two weeks ago, but an injury on Kuniev’s side led to a short postponement until UFC 313.

“I heard he got injured, but I’m like, I don’t know what injury heals in like less than a month,” Blaydes said. “If it’s an injury enough to take you out of a fight, I’m not expecting him to be 100 percent healthy. That’s all I know. ‘Injury.’”