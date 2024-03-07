Curtis Blaydes: Eyes On The Prize

"I think my body was just starting to break down,” Blaydes told UFC.com during fight week in Miami.

“It was a very long camp. They told us about the Almeida fight back in June (and) the injury happened in June. And I was thinking, ‘I’ll be ready by November.’ I just kept working out on it and never gave it time to heal.”

With the injury still niggling in October, Blaydes and his team decided to withdraw from the bout and give his body time to fully rest and recover.

It was the sort of decision that Blaydes might not have made earlier in his career. But now, as a seasoned veteran and established contender, he made the call to get himself back to 100 percent, rather than run the risk of competing in a pivotal bout carrying the handicap of an injury.