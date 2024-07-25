Curtis Blaydes: Business As Usual

Embedded
It’s business as usual for Curtis Blaydes.
“Normal fight week, same old, hiding out in the Airbnb, avoiding fans and working out.”
The 33-year-old is days away from having his chance to get UFC gold wrapped around his waist as he prepares to face interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in Manchester. The matchup is a familiar one, as the two faced each other two years ago in London, but a knee injury to Aspinall halted the fight only 15 seconds in.
Since then, Blaydes has had one loss to Sergei Pavlovich, but bounced back in a big way with a knockout over rising contender Jailton Almeida in Miami earlier this year.
“I think I've grown a lot, because after I came out here, I had a fight against Pavlovich,” Blaydes said. “I lost and I know me, after losses is when I grow the most, so I know I've grown. I can't put a percentage on it, but I know I'm not the same exact fighter I was a few years ago.”
Prior to his fight with Almeida, Blaydes mentioned that he wanted to run it back with Aspinall, and he felt with a win he would be able to do that. And his wish was granted, but looking back on it, he doesn’t believe that his win in Miami is ultimately what led to getting this fight put together.
“I don't think anything I did is what got me this fight,” Blaydes said. “I got this fight because the fans make the matchups. Whoever they want to see, that's who the UFC is going to want to give them. And also, Tom, he could have easily said he wanted to wait for Jon (Jones). I think those are the reasons I got this fight. The fans and Aspinall being a legitimate fighter and wanting to get in a fight.”
Even though Blaydes and Aspinall were only in the Octagon for 15 seconds in their last fight, they both still went through a full training camp preparing for one another. And they did get to feel each other’s energy inside the Octagon.
Despite the first fight ending the way it did, Blaydes still believes there is something to take away from it.
“He's aggressive, but we already knew that,” Blaydes said. “But we didn't know if he would bring that aggression towards me because of my wrestling. After that, we know he doesn't. He's not worried about my wrestling.”
Since that fight in 2022, Aspinall returned from his injury to face Marcin Tybura in London. He stopped him in the first round. He then went on to face Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title last year in New York, where he won the fight in 69 seconds.
Throughout his career, Aspinall has never gone to the judges’ scorecards, with 11 of his 14 wins coming by knockout. Blaydes brings just as much power into the matchup, earning 13 of his 18 wins by knockout.
Blaydes isn’t one to give predictions, and when asked how he envisions the fight going, he said that he is has no idea. Each time he steps in the Octagon, he never knows how it is going to go.
When he thinks about the possibility of becoming a champion and having the belt wrapped around his waist, it’s a special one.
“It would be validating all the little decisions I've made over the years, because that's what it takes, a lot of positive little decisions here and there, and this would be like the universe telling me I made all the right decisions,” Blaydes said.
However, the heavyweight division is a bit of a standstill as they wait for champion Jon Jones to make his return after suffering an injury last November. It’s an awkward time for the division, but all Blaydes can do is focus on the present and the task at hand.
“Regarding Jon and having a belt and whether or not he's going to actually fight with Stipe (Miocic), I have no idea,” Blaydes said. “I'm not putting any energy into that. That's whatever, but me getting the belt from Tom and then maybe getting a fight against Jon would be awesome. It definitely helps the legacy and money, obviously, but do I believe I actually get to fight Jon? No, I don't.”
It surely would be the cherry on top for Blaydes to defeat Aspinall in Manchester, in front of the Brit’s hometown crowd, but the location doesn’t matter for Blaydes. He just wants that belt.
“I want to beat Tom here, in Australia, on the moon; it doesn't matter where. We could be in his backyard. I mean, this is backyard, but we could be in his actual backyard. I don't need any extra motivation. A man wants to hurt me, so I have to hurt him first.”
