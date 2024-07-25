Curtis Blaydes: Business As Usual

“I think I've grown a lot, because after I came out here, I had a fight against Pavlovich,” Blaydes said. “I lost and I know me, after losses is when I grow the most, so I know I've grown. I can't put a percentage on it, but I know I'm not the same exact fighter I was a few years ago.”

Prior to his fight with Almeida, Blaydes mentioned that he wanted to run it back with Aspinall, and he felt with a win he would be able to do that. And his wish was granted, but looking back on it, he doesn’t believe that his win in Miami is ultimately what led to getting this fight put together.

“I don't think anything I did is what got me this fight,” Blaydes said. “I got this fight because the fans make the matchups. Whoever they want to see, that's who the UFC is going to want to give them. And also, Tom, he could have easily said he wanted to wait for Jon (Jones). I think those are the reasons I got this fight. The fans and Aspinall being a legitimate fighter and wanting to get in a fight.”